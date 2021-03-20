$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $14.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,351.74.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Insiders sold a total of 51,612 shares of company stock valued at $63,165,740 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,339.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.