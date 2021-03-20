$30.89 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce $30.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $31.99 million. CareCloud posted sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $134.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.07 million to $136.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

