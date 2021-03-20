303,040 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Acquired by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 303,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,371,000. Zendesk accounts for 1.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.26% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $669,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,892. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $129.48. 2,672,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,889. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

