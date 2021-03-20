312,143 Shares in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Purchased by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Summit Midstream Partners makes up 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 8.27% of Summit Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 272,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

SMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.