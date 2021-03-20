$314.30 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $314.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.00 million and the highest is $327.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $409.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.18.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $257.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.