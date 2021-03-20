$32.32 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post sales of $32.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.74 million to $32.90 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $37.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $128.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.18 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $149.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS opened at $8.00 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

