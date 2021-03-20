33,145 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of CTS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CTS by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CTS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CTS by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE CTS opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.79. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

