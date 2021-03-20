$34.92 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post $34.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.66 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $130.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $252.48 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $185.56 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,461.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total transaction of $136,054.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,367 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

