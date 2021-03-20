$341.61 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to report $341.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.39 million to $345.30 million. National Instruments reported sales of $309.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

