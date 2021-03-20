3,511 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $354.13 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $359.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.