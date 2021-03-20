35,221 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

