$36.04 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce $36.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $21.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $186.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

NYSE:INSP opened at $204.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.66. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

