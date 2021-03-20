365,990 Shares in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Purchased by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Fidus Investment makes up about 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $109,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.60. 179,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

