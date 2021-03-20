37,103 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after buying an additional 915,868 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

