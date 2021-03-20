37,733 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $33.89 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

