399,600 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 399,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,410,000. Baidu comprises 2.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.12% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,759,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.23 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

