3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,596 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of 3D Systems worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

