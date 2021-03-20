3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $34.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.13 billion to $34.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $35.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $192.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

