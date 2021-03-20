$4.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.62 and the highest is $4.66. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $5.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $19.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $19.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $22.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,002. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

