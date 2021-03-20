$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $4.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $20.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $218.46 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

