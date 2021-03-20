401,465 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 401,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Reby Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reby Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.85. The stock had a trading volume of 397,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

