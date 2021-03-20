43,853 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.10% of HNI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HNI by 41.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HNI by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HNI by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Several brokerages have commented on HNI. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

