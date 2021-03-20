$469.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post sales of $469.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.60 million and the highest is $475.10 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $449.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.