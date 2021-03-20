500,000 Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARBGU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

Shares of ARBGU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

