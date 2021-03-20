$52.02 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $52.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.19 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.85 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $232.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

