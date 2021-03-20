$6.44 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report earnings of $6.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.56. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $13.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,860,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,836. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.52 and a 200-day moving average of $413.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a one year low of $177.75 and a one year high of $495.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

