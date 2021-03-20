$6.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.38 and the highest is $6.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $21.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.95 to $22.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.95 to $22.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

