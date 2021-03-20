$60.94 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $60.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.16 billion to $61.90 billion. McKesson reported sales of $58.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $239.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $250.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $253.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

NYSE:MCK opened at $189.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.66. McKesson has a twelve month low of $113.71 and a twelve month high of $191.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

