602,563 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 602,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.