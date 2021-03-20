$606.86 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $606.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $617.80 million and the lowest is $600.67 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $661.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.50 and its 200 day moving average is $258.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $292.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

