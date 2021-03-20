$616.42 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $616.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $598.29 million to $648.60 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $534.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $172.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $178.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.