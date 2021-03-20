616,568 Shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 616,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.12% of ANGI Homeservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $139,910,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 743,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.70 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

