$62.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report sales of $62.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $298.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

