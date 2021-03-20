$62.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report sales of $62.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.50 million and the lowest is $62.40 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $61.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $295.24 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $301.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,893. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

