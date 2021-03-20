620,397 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Purchased by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 620,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,829,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 1.61% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 2,324,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

