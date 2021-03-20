$63.05 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report sales of $63.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $62.30 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $56.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $243.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.21 million to $246.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $241.30 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $248.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,846 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.