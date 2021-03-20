658,436 Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Bought by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 658,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,667,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 1.18% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,600,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

KRON stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 368,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

