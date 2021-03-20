$681.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report sales of $681.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.80 million and the highest is $693.68 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $524.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.37 and a 200-day moving average of $354.99. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $237.71 and a 1-year high of $401.92.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

