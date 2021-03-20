$739.70 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $739.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $745.20 million. Snap posted sales of $462.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Shares of SNAP opened at $58.36 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,178 shares of company stock worth $11,089,113.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

