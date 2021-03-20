$756.24 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $756.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.52 million to $762.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $649.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,123.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,139.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,104.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.