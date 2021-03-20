$765.30 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $765.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.20 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $824.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 97.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $68.85 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.