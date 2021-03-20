7,690,721 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,690,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,088,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 1.18% of Marathon Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,090,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.