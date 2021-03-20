$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $35.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $37.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

