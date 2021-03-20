$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $82.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $154.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $376.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $388.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $499.72 million, with estimates ranging from $450.16 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,844.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

