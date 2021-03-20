88mph (MPH) Trading 37.2% Higher This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. 88mph has a total market cap of $50.74 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can now be bought for about $166.71 or 0.00280223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.39 or 0.00456162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00139254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.44 or 0.00659634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00074836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 332,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,348 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

