$9.62 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report $9.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $9.68 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

