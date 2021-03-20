$924.57 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce sales of $924.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.79 million. Genpact reported sales of $923.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

NYSE:G opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.