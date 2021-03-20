Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00050740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00638061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.