ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stake Boosted by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 1.28% of ACM Research worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares during the period. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $90.73. 391,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,906. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,533,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,914 shares of company stock worth $8,436,169. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

