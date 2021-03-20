Actinium (ACM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,833.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $554,197.24 and approximately $18,833.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000146 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,490,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.